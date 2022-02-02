Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed at $0.49, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 23.18% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 7.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sundial Growers Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.28 million, up 62.56% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sundial Growers Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sundial Growers Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Sundial Growers Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.54, which means Sundial Growers Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

