Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed at $0.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had 0% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.34% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNDL as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.64 million, down 20.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $48.18 million, which would represent changes of +111.54% and -7.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SNDL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SNDL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SNDL has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.33 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.17.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

