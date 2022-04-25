Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed at $0.53, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 35.91% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sundial Growers Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sundial Growers Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36700% lower within the past month. Sundial Growers Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.