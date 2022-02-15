Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed at $0.62, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.54% in that time.

Sundial Growers Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sundial Growers Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sundial Growers Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Sundial Growers Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 61. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.02.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

