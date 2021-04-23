Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed the most recent trading day at $0.83, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 31.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.

SNDL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14 million, down 39.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $60 million, which would represent changes of +111.54% and +3.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNDL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SNDL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SNDL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.47, so we one might conclude that SNDL is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

