Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed at $1.42, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 51.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 5.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNDL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 17, 2021. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.07 million, down 53.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNDL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 400% higher within the past month. SNDL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SNDL has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.33 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.1, so we one might conclude that SNDL is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

