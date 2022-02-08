Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed at $0.50 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Sundial Growers Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.28 million, up 62.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sundial Growers Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sundial Growers Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sundial Growers Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 50.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.77.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

