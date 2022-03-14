Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed the most recent trading day at $0.47, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 28.35% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sundial Growers Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 29, 2022.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sundial Growers Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sundial Growers Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Sundial Growers Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 47.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.77, so we one might conclude that Sundial Growers Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

