Sundial Growers Announces Licence Agreement With Simply Solventless - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) has entered into a licence agreement with Simply Solventless Concentrates for the processing and manufacturing of a suite of solventless cannabis concentrates products by Sundial in its Rocky View facility using Simply Solventless' intellectual property. Simply Solventless Concentrates will receive a royalty on the sale of products manufactured using the SSC brand and technology.

Sundial Growers said the agreement will enable the company to utilize its Rocky View asset, while enhancing its focus on producing premium inhalables.

Sundial expects to scale the distribution of Simply Solventless products across the country, with the first SSC products targeted to be in stores in the second quarter of 2021.

