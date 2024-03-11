Sunday's Oscars viewership hits four-year high on ABC

Adds background paragraphs 2-3

LOS ANGELES, March 11 (Reuters) - Sunday's Oscars telecast that honored atomic bomb drama "Oppenheimer" attracted roughly 19.5 million viewers on ABC, a four-year high, the Walt Disney-owned DIS.N network said on Monday.

The audience grew slightly from last year, when 18.8 million people watched the film industry's highest honors.

"Oppenheimer," the blockbuster biopic about the race to build the first atomic bomb, won seven awards on Sunday including best picture.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.