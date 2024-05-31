News & Insights

Sundart Holdings Ltd. Secures Construction Deal

May 31, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Sundart Holdings Ltd. (HK:1568) has released an update.

Sundart Holdings Ltd., after market hours on May 31, 2024, signed a Construction Management Services Entrustment Agreement with an Agent controlled by a non-executive Director and his spouse, committing to a fixed management fee of RMB 10.5 million. The deal, which involves overseeing the construction of a property until May 2026, falls within Hong Kong Listing Rules for reporting and review due to its connected person status, but doesn’t require shareholder approval.

