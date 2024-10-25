News & Insights

Sundart Holdings to Forfeit Unclaimed Dividends by 2024

October 25, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Sundart Holdings Ltd. (HK:1568) has released an update.

Sundart Holdings Ltd. has announced that unclaimed dividends from 2015 to 2017 will be forfeited and revert to the company if shareholders do not claim them by November 25, 2024. Shareholders who have yet to cash in their dividend payments are urged to contact the company’s Hong Kong branch share registrar before the deadline. This move could impact investors who may have overlooked these dividend payments.

