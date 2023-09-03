Sundaram Finance (NSE:SUNDARMFIN) Price Target Increased by 5.14% to 2,852.89

The average one-year price target for Sundaram Finance (NSE:SUNDARMFIN) has been revised to 2,852.89 / share. This is an increase of 5.14% from the prior estimate of 2,713.44 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,470.46 to a high of 3,225.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.67% from the latest reported closing price of 2,601.30 / share.

Sundaram Finance Maintains 1.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sundaram Finance. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUNDARMFIN is 0.04%, an increase of 59.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 140K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUNDARMFIN by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 105K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUNDARMFIN by 12.28% over the last quarter.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 87K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUNDARMFIN by 1.40% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUNDARMFIN by 13.69% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUNDARMFIN by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.