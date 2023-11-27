Sundaram Finance (NSE:SUNDARMFIN) Price Target Increased by 12.49% to 3,261.37

The average one-year price target for Sundaram Finance (NSE:SUNDARMFIN) has been revised to 3,261.37 / share. This is an increase of 12.49% from the prior estimate of 2,899.18 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,470.46 to a high of 4,063.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.36% from the latest reported closing price of 3,125.05 / share.

Sundaram Finance Maintains 0.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.96%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sundaram Finance. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUNDARMFIN is 0.05%, an increase of 65.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.84% to 476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 144K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUNDARMFIN by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 121K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUNDARMFIN by 21.35% over the last quarter.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 93K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUNDARMFIN by 11.34% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUNDARMFIN by 13.69% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUNDARMFIN by 15.36% over the last quarter.

