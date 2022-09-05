Sundance Resources says Cameroon breached court order over Mbalam iron ore licence
DAKAR, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australian mining company Sundance Resources says Cameroon has breached an international court order by handing the Mbalam iron ore licence to a local company amid an ownership dispute, it said on Monday.
