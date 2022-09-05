Sundance Resources says Cameroon breached court order over Mbalam iron ore licence

DAKAR, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australian mining company Sundance Resources says Cameroon has breached an international court order by handing the Mbalam iron ore licence to a local company amid an ownership dispute, it said on Monday.

(Reporting by Edward McAllister, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((edward.mcallister@tr.com; +221 77 569 1704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.