Sundance Resources says Cameroon breached court order over Mbalam iron ore licence

Edward McAllister Reuters
DAKAR, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australian mining company Sundance Resources says Cameroon has breached an international court order by handing the Mbalam iron ore licence to a local company amid an ownership dispute, it said on Monday.

