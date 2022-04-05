Sundance Resources resumes arbitration against Cameroon over permit concerns

JOHANNESBURG, April 5 (Reuters) - Australian mining company Sundance Resources said on Tuesday it has resumed international arbitration proceedings against Cameroon, citing concerns the government may award its iron ore permit to another company.

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) emergency arbitrator issued an order on April 1 restraining Cameroon from granting rights to Sundance's Mbalam mining permit to other parties, the company said.

A Cameroon government spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Sundance referred its iron ore dispute with Cameroon to international arbitration last June, but then agreed to suspend the process pending settlement talks with Cameroon.

On Tuesday Sundance said "certain developments" in Cameroon in late February caused it to have "concerns" about the government's intentions with respect to the permit, without providing details.

"We were left with no choice but to seek emergency measures to preserve our rights to Mbalam while the dispute resolution process is ongoing," said Sundance non-executive director Giulio Casello.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Mike Harrison)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.