Sundance Resources refers iron ore dispute with Cameroon to arbitration

DAKAR, June 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Sundance Resources has referred its iron ore dispute with the government of Cameroon to international arbitration, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, after taking the same step in a parallel dispute with Congo Republic.

Sundance said Cameroon's failure to implement an exploitation permit granted to its subsidiary Cam Iron in 2010 violated the terms of their agreements.

Cameroon's mines ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

In March, the company filed for arbitration with Congo Republic, seeking $8.8 billion in damages over the disputed Mbalam-Nabeba project, which straddles the border of Congo and Cameroon. It has yet to begin extracting iron ore.

Sundance said it had planned to extend its negotiations with Cameroon, but chose to move forward with legal proceedings after learning that the government was in talks with Congo Republic to develop the mine with Chinese investors, without Sundance.

"It is no coincidence that these events are occurring at a time when iron ore prices are at record highs and China is seeking to diversify its iron ore supplies away from Australia," Sundance Chief Executive Giulio Casello said in the statement.

Congo Republic's government revoked Sundance affiliate Congo Iron's permit in December and awarded it to a little known company backed by Chinese investment.

