Suncor's (SU) Output Takes a Hit Amid Operational Issues

One of Canada’s largest integrated oil and gas producers, Suncor Energy SU said that production was lower than anticipated at two of its oil sands sites last month as a consequence of operational mishaps.

The company also confirmed the latest safety lapse at its base plant on Jan 6 where a heavy haul truck hit another one at the mine as a result of which two workers in the lead truck suffered minor injuries and the driver of the other truck died. This is said to be the fourth fatality at a Suncor facility since late 2020.

Coming back to operational outages, malfunctions at Syncrude and Firebag lowered oil production by about 195,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the latter half of December. The total output for 2021 was around 732,000 bpd, down about 1% from the lower end of its Oct 27 guidance range of 740,000 bpd to 780,000 bpd, per the company. Suncor added that the sites have returned to normal output and production estimates for 2022 remain unaffected.

At Syncrude, complications were related to failures in chains that drove crushing equipment as well as the delay in repair due to harsh weather conditions. Meanwhile, at Firebag, 170 wells were shut down and two plants went offline due to frozen parts.

Founded in 1917, Alberta-based Suncor Energy, Inc. is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The company's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining and product marketing.

