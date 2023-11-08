News & Insights

Suncor's quarterly profit tops estimates on stable demand for refined products

Credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT

November 08, 2023 — 05:12 pm EST

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy SU.TO beat market estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by sustained demand for refined products amid tight supply.

Demand for refined products remained stable during the quarter after the voluntary production cut from top OPEC+ oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The company's refinery utilization averaged 99%, higher than the 85% utilization in the second quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.52 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of C$1.36 per share, according to LSEG data.

