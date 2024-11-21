Suncorporation’s Financial Turnaround in 2024

Suncorporation (JP:6736) has released an update.

Suncorporation reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 24.7% compared to the same period last year. The company achieved a profit attributable to owners of the parent of 401 million yen, a stark contrast to the loss reported in the previous year. This positive shift is reflected in their earnings per share, which rose to 18.05 yen from a negative figure last year.

