Suncorporation Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Challenges

Suncorporation (JP:6736) has released an update.

Suncorporation reported a significant 24.7% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reaching ¥5,794 million, despite an operating loss. The company’s financial forecast for the full year anticipates substantial growth in operating profit, highlighting a positive outlook for investors. However, the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 2025 remains undecided.

