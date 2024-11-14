News & Insights

Suncorporation Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Challenges

November 14, 2024 — 03:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Suncorporation (JP:6736) has released an update.

Suncorporation reported a significant 24.7% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reaching ¥5,794 million, despite an operating loss. The company’s financial forecast for the full year anticipates substantial growth in operating profit, highlighting a positive outlook for investors. However, the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 2025 remains undecided.

