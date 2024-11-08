Suncorp Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Suncorp Group Limited (AU:SUN) has released an update.

Suncorp Group Limited has announced the issuance of 361,161 unquoted performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These securities, not intended for public trading, highlight the company’s strategy to reward and retain talent. Investors may view this move as a sign of confidence in the company’s future performance.

