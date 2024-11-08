Suncorp Group’s Director Increases Stake with New Performance Rights

Suncorp Group Limited (AU:SUN) has released an update.
Suncorp Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Steve Johnston acquired 188,624 SUNAD performance rights under the company’s Equity Incentive Plan. This acquisition, valued at $17.0338 per SUNAD, follows shareholder approval from the recent Annual General Meeting. The move reflects Suncorp’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with long-term company performance.
