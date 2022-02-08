Suncorp Group HY Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd. (SUN.AX, SNMCY.PK) reported that its group net profit after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 declined 20.8% year-over-year to A$388 million, hurt by large natural hazard events resulting in natural hazard costs of A$695 million, which was A$205 million above the half year allowance, and investment market volatility.

Cash earnings were A$361 million decreased by 29.1% as the Group responded to 19 separate weather events and more than 50,000 natural hazard claims during the half.

On a per share basis, earnings were 28.91 cents compared to 36.30 cents in the previous year.

Total revenue for the period decreased to A$7.23 billion from A$7.35 billion in the previous year.

