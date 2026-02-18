Suncorp Group H1 Profit Down, Insurance Revenues Rise; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd. (SUN.AX, SNMCY.PK) reported Wednesday lower profit in the first half, despite higher Insurance revenue.

In the period, profit attributable to owners of the Company was A$263 million, lower than A$1.10 billion a year ago. Earnings per share declined to 24.38 cents from 98.29 cents last year.

Profit per share from continuing operations was 24.38 cents, compared to 75.52 cents last year.

Insurance revenue, however, grew to A$7.656 billion from prior year's A$7.509 billion.

In Australia, Suncorp shares were trading at A$15.28, down 4.38 percent.

