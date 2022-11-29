US Markets
Suncor to retain Petro-Canada retail business

November 29, 2022 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Ankit Kumar for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO said on Tuesday it would retain the Petro-Canada gas station retail business.

"After careful consideration, the Board has concluded that retaining and optimizing the Company’s retail business will generate the highest long-term value for shareholders," company's board Chair Mike Wilson said.

