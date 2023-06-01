News & Insights

US Markets
SU

Suncor to cut 1,500 jobs by year-end - report

June 01, 2023 — 06:51 pm EDT

Written by Yana Gaur for Reuters ->

June 1 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canada's second-biggest oil producer, will cut 1,500 jobs by the end of this year, aiming to reduce costs and improve its financial performance, Globe and Mail reported on Thursday, citing details from Canadian Press.

The job cuts will be spread across the organization and will affect both employees and contractor, according to the report, which said Spokeswoman Sneh Seetal confirmed the cuts to Canadian Press.

Suncor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Yana.Gaur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.