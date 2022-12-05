Suncor (SU) to Retain Its Petro-Canada Retail Fuel Business

Suncor Energy SU recently declared that it would retain its Petro-Canada gas station retail business after concluding a review it launched earlier this year under pressure from the activist investor, Elliott Investment Management.

In July 2022, Calgary-based Suncor first announced that it would explore the sale of its gas station business after reaching an agreement with Elliott, which publicly called for an overhaul at the company citing underperforming shares, operational challenges and safety concerns. Elliott wanted SU to look for opportunities beyond its core oilsands business, along with the possible sale of its Petro-Canada 1,800-location retail network.

However, Suncor shunned the possibility of the sale by stating that it has decided to retain, improve and optimize the Petro-Canada retail business after a comprehensive review. The company intends to augment its EBITDA contribution and strengthen its integrated refining & marketing business.

Further, SU stated that it would concentrate on improving the retail fuel business by expanding collaborations with non-fuel ventures like quick-service restaurants and convenience stores. Suncor also came out with its 2023 production outlook and capital guidance, where a C$5.6-billion capital spending program for 2023 and a mid-point production target of 755,000 barrels per day were announced.

Founded in 1917, Suncor Energy, Inc. is Canada's premier integrated energy company. Its operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining and product marketing.

SU is one of the largest owners of oil sands worldwide. The company gained new oil sands properties to supplement its existing operations in northern Alberta, making it the dominant producer in the region, where reserves are second only to Saudi Arabia.

