Suncor (SU) to Cut 1500 Jobs to Improve Financial Performance

Suncor Energy Inc. ( SU ), a Calgary-based integrated energy company, announced that it will cut 1500 jobs by the end of the year in order to lower expenses and improve its financial performance, per media reports. This is in addition to the company's previously declared intention to reduce the size of its contractor workforce by 20% in an effort to improve safety and performance at its oilsands sites.

According to Suncor's annual information form, the layoff will affect nearly 9% of the 16,558 employees (excluding contractors) that the company had at the end of 2022.

SU has been under pressure from shareholders to improve its financial performance and share price that have underperformed its competitors. The company has also been under scrutiny for a recent episode of operational problems and worker safety hazards, including a number of fatalities.

Per media reports, a Suncor spokeswoman stated that such changes were necessary to strengthen the future of the company. She added that the job cuts will take place across the organization, affecting both contractors and employees. However, no information was provided on whether the layoffs would take place at the company’s head office or in the field.

