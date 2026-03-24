Suncor Stock Gains 49% in Past 6 Months: Here's How to Play

Suncor Energy Inc.’s SU shares have rallied 49% over the past six months compared with the Oil & Gas-Canadian Integrated sub-industry’s gain of 44.4% and the broader Oil-Energy sector’s rise of 27.7%.

Shares of other operators in the same industry, such as Imperial Oil Limited IMO and Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE, have gained 34.6% and 39.1%, respectively, during the aforementioned period.

Stock Price Change Over the Past Six Months



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Suncor is a major Canadian integrated energy company engaged in oil sands production, conventional exploration, refining and fuel retail. With key assets in northern Alberta, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, and downstream operations across Canada and the United States, it maintains a diversified portfolio spanning upstream and refining segments. Over the past six months, Suncor has demonstrated improved performance, supported by a stronger cost structure and disciplined capital allocation. While its integrated model enhances resilience, the company remains sensitive to commodity price cycles and the high capital demands of oil sands operations, making its near-term outlook dependent on market conditions.

Let’s explore the key factors behind Suncor's strong performance over the past six months and assess whether this positive trend is likely to continue in the future.

Factors Driving the Performance of SU Stock

Strong Free Cash Flow Generation: Suncor generated C$6.9 billion in annual free cash flow and C$1.7 billion in the fourth quarter alone, highlighting robust cash-generating capability even in a softer commodity price environment. This level of free cash flow provides the company with significant financial flexibility to fund capital expenditures, reduce debt and return capital to its shareholders. Strong cash flows also indicate operational resilience and efficiency, especially in a cyclical industry like oil and gas, making the stock attractive for investors seeking stable returns despite commodity volatility.

Record Operational Performance: Suncor achieved record upstream production of 860,000 barrels per day in 2025 and record refining throughput, reflecting strong execution across its integrated asset base. High asset utilization levels (upgraders at 106% and refineries at 108%) indicate efficient operations and minimal downtime. This operational excellence improves margins and profitability, demonstrating the company’s ability to extract maximum value from its assets and outperform peers in terms of efficiency and scale.

Early Achievement of Strategic Targets: Suncor achieved its Investor Day targets a full year ahead of schedule, including increasing production, lowering breakeven costs and improving free cash flow. This demonstrates strong management execution and operational discipline. Achieving long-term goals ahead of time builds investor confidence in leadership and suggests potential for further upside if similar performance continues in future strategic initiatives.

Improving Downstream Profitability: Refining and marketing earnings more than doubled in the fourth quarter, driven by higher crack spreads and increased throughput. This segment’s strong performance highlights Suncor’s ability to capitalize on favorable refining margins, which can offset upstream weakness. With refining margins remaining structurally supportive, backed by tight global capacity, this segment could continue to provide strong earnings support going forward.

Valuation: From a valuation perspective — in terms of Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA ratio — Suncor is trading at a discount compared with the industry average, making it attractive for investors. The stock is also trading much below its five-year mean of 4.31.

Suncor’s Valuation



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Risks That May Limit Upside

Declining Realized Oil Prices: Suncor experienced a significant drop in crude price realizations year over year in the fourth quarter, with upstream prices falling due to weaker benchmark oil prices. This directly impacted adjusted operating earnings, which declined year over year. Since a large portion of Suncor’s revenues is tied to oil prices, prolonged weakness in crude markets pressures its earnings, making the stock highly sensitive to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors beyond the company’s control. The peer companies, Imperial Oil and Cenovus Energy, also experienced a decline in realized oil prices during the fourth quarter of 2025, leading to a negative impact on their profitability.

Rising Operating Costs: Operating, selling and general expenses increased to C$3.5 billion in the fourth quarter, primarily due to higher commodity input costs. Cost inflation in energy operations can erode margins, especially when combined with lower realized prices. If cost pressures persist, they could limit profitability improvements even in periods of stable or rising production, posing a risk to long-term earnings growth. Imperial Oil also experienced a rise in its capital and exploration expenditure, which totaled C$651 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s C$423 million. Cenovus Energy’s transportation and blending expenses also increased to C$2.66 billion from C$2.61 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Upcoming Maintenance Impact on Production: The company has multiple planned maintenance activities in early 2026 across key assets, including oil sands and refineries. These maintenance events could temporarily reduce production and utilization rates, impacting near-term earnings and cash flow. Such operational disruptions are typical but still pose short-term downside risks for investors focused on quarterly performance.

Capital-Intensive Business Model: Suncor continues to require significant capital expenditures of about C$5.6-C$5.8 billion annually to sustain and grow operations. This high capital intensity limits flexibility, especially during downturns when cash flows decline. Large ongoing investments in maintenance and development projects can constrain free cash flow available for shareholders and increase risk if commodity prices weaken further.

2026 Earnings Estimates: The Zacks Consensus Estimate implies a 13.6% year-over-year decline in SU’s 2026 earnings per share, signaling a shift to negative earnings growth. This anticipated decline contrasts with the optimism embedded in the stock’s current price. In other words, investors are paying up for Suncor at a point when fundamentals are expected to cool rather than accelerate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share of peer companies — Cenovus Energy and Imperial Oil — also implies a negative year-over-year earnings growth of 26.6% and 14.8%, respectively.

SU’s Earnings Estimate



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Summing Up

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has delivered strong free cash flow, record production and better refining margins, all supported by disciplined capital allocation and early achievement of strategic targets. Its integrated business model and relatively attractive valuation also provide resilience and downside protection compared with pure upstream peers. However, investors should weigh these strengths against several headwinds as the earnings remain highly sensitive to crude price volatility, operating costs are rising and scheduled maintenance in 2026 could temporarily reduce production and cash flow. Moreover, the capital-intensive nature of oil sands operations and expectations of declining earnings next year suggest limited near-term upside.

In this context, investors should consider adopting a hold strategy for now to monitor Suncor’s operational performance, free cash flow generation and downstream profitability while avoiding a premature exit before these initiatives potentially translate into shareholder value.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.