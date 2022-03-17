Suncor shuts part of refinery in Commerce City, Colorado

Adds no reported injuries

March 17 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO on Thursday said it is shutting down a portion of its 103,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Commerce City, Colorado following an equipment malfunction.

"All workers are accounted for and there are no reported injuries. We are in the process of safely taking units out of service," the company said.

"You may continue to see flaring as this work occurs," it added.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

