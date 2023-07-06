News & Insights

Suncor says unauthorized party obtained Petro-Points members' basic contact data

July 06, 2023 — 04:47 pm EDT

July 6 (Reuters) - Canadian energy firm Suncor Energy SU.TO on Thursday said that due to a cyber security incident on June 21, unauthorized party obtained Petro-Points members' basic contact information.

"Based on our investigation to date, we determined that our IT network was accessed by an unauthorized party on or about June 21," the company said.

It added that its Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution business experienced temporary disruptions that have largely been resolved. Petro-Points is a loyalty program.

"We are notifying Petro-Points members and the appropriate privacy regulators. If we discover additional information was obtained, we will notify affected parties as appropriate," Suncor said.

Suncor's operations cover oil sands development, production, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S.

The company noted that the cyber security incident has not impacted the safety and reliability of its field operations.

