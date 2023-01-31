US Markets
SU

Suncor says leak contained at Commerce City, Colorado refinery

January 31, 2023 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy SU.TO on Tuesday said a small leak that was detected in refining process equipment has been contained at its 103,000 barrel-per-day Commerce City refinery in Colorado.

"All workers have been accounted for, and there have been no reported injuries," the company said in a notice.

In late December, the entire refinery was shut down and put into safe mode to allow for the inspection of all units after equipment damage due to extreme weather.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.