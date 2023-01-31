Suncor says leak contained at Commerce City, Colorado refinery

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy SU.TO on Tuesday said a small leak that was detected in refining process equipment has been contained at its 103,000 barrel-per-day Commerce City refinery in Colorado.

"All workers have been accounted for, and there have been no reported injuries," the company said in a notice.

In late December, the entire refinery was shut down and put into safe mode to allow for the inspection of all units after equipment damage due to extreme weather.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

