US Markets
SU

Suncor says leak at Montreal, Quebec, refinery contained

Contributors
Brijesh Patel Reuters
Sumita Layek Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT

A leak at Suncor Energy Inc's 137,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Montreal, Quebec, refinery has been contained and stopped, the company said in an email response to Reuters on Thursday.

Updates to add leak has been contained

June 18 (Reuters) - A leak at Suncor Energy Inc's SU.TO 137,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Montreal, Quebec, refinery has been contained and stopped, the company said in an email response to Reuters on Thursday.

The company earlier reported, in its public notifications website, that it had evacuated some employees after a leak at the refinery. No injuries were reported.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Himani Sarkar)

((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 8061822693; Reuters Messaging: Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SU

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    16 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular