Suncor says leak at Montreal, Quebec, refinery contained

Updates to add leak has been contained

June 18 (Reuters) - A leak at Suncor Energy Inc's SU.TO 137,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Montreal, Quebec, refinery has been contained and stopped, the company said in an email response to Reuters on Thursday.

The company earlier reported, in its public notifications website, that it had evacuated some employees after a leak at the refinery. No injuries were reported.

