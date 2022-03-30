Suncor says Edmonton refinery fire put out, one injured

Adds details

March 30 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO said a fire at its 146,000-barrel-per-day Edmonton refinery in Canada's Alberta that broke out on Wednesday morning has been extinguished and caused one injury.

"We initiated our response plan and evacuated the area. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is accounted for," a company spokesperson said.

"As a result of the incident, one injury was reported and the individual was transported by ambulance to the hospital," the spokesperson added.

The company, in a Facebook post on March 28, said it was shutting down process units at the Edmonton refinery for planned maintenance, which would cause increased flaring.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.