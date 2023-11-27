Suncor restarts production at Terra Nova in Canada

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy SU.TO said on Monday it has restarted the Terra Nova floating, production, storage and offloading vessel in Canada and production is expected to ramp up over the coming months.

Terra Nova is an oilfield located offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)

