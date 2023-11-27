News & Insights

Suncor restarts production at Terra Nova in Canada

November 27, 2023 — 06:59 am EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy SU.TO said on Monday it has restarted the Terra Nova floating, production, storage and offloading vessel in Canada and production is expected to ramp up over the coming months.

Terra Nova is an oilfield located offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

