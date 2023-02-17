Suncor responding to a leak at Commerce City, Colorado refinery

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy SU.TO on Friday said it is responding to a vapor leak that was detected in refining process equipment at its 103,000 barrel-per-day Commerce City refinery in Colorado.

"Operations immediately responded, and the leak has been mitigated. All workers in the unit were accounted for, and there have been no reported injuries," the company said.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)

