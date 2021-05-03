US Markets
SU

Suncor reports first-quarter profit as crude prices recover

Contributors
Sahil Shaw Reuters
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT

Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc on Monday reported a quarterly profit from a loss in the prior quarter, as crude prices recovered from lows hit last year due to the pandemic and cost cuts.

May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO on Monday reported a quarterly profit from a loss in the prior quarter, as crude prices recovered from lows hit last year due to the pandemic and cost cuts.

The company posted net earnings of C$821 million ($668.84 million), or 54 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$168 million, or 11 Canadian cent per share, a quarter earlier.

($1 = 1.2275 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sahil Shaw and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

((Sahil.Shaw@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular