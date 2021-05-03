Suncor reports first-quarter profit as crude prices recover

May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO on Monday reported a quarterly profit from a loss in the prior quarter, as crude prices recovered from lows hit last year due to the pandemic and cost cuts.

The company posted net earnings of C$821 million ($668.84 million), or 54 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$168 million, or 11 Canadian cent per share, a quarter earlier.

($1 = 1.2275 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sahil Shaw and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

