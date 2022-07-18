Suncor reaches agreement with Elliott Management

July 18 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO said on Monday it had entered an agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP to appoint three new independent directors, two of whom will serve on the CEO search committee.

Canada's third-largest oil producer will also form a new committee to oversee a strategic review of its downstream retail business.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

