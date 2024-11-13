Suncor price target raised to C$62 from C$59 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Jason Bouvier raised the firm’s price target on Suncor (SU) to C$62 from C$59 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
