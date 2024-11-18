Suncor price target lowered to C$65 from C$610 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Suncor (SU) to C$65 from C$610 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Six weeks into Q4, Suncor is tracking above the high end of upstream volume guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that as it relates to refining throughput, the company also continues to track above the high end of its guidance.

