Suncor issues all-clear after fire at Commerce City, Colorado refinery

Kavya Guduru Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

May 9 (Reuters) - Suncor SU.TO on Monday issued an "all-clear" following a fire in a gasoline-making unit at its 103,000-barrel-per-day Commerce City refinery in Colorado, according to an alert notification.

Emergency response teams extinguished the fire in Plant 1, a gasoline-making unit at the refinery, it reported.

"All workers are accounted for and there are no reported injuries," the notification said, adding the cause is under investigation.

