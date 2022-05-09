Suncor issues all-clear after fire at Commerce City, Colorado refinery

Adds details

May 9 (Reuters) - Suncor SU.TO on Monday issued an "all-clear" following a fire in a gasoline-making unit at its 103,000-barrel-per-day Commerce City refinery in Colorado, according to an alert notification.

Emergency response teams extinguished the fire in Plant 1, a gasoline-making unit at the refinery, it reported.

"All workers are accounted for and there are no reported injuries," the notification said, adding the cause is under investigation.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

