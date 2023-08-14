News & Insights

Suncor Energy's quarterly profit falls on lower oil and gas prices

August 14, 2023 — 06:45 pm EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy SU.TO reported a drop in second-quarter profit on Monday, as oil and gas prices retreated from last year's peak amid concerns over a slowdown in global economic growth.

Global oil prices slipped in the quarter from a year earlier, as a banking sector crisis and worries about recession crimped demand.

Suncor's refinery utilization averaged 85% and its crude throughput was 394,400 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 389,300 bpd a year earlier.

The company reported net income of C$1.88 billion ($1.40 billion), or C$1.44 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with C$4 billion, or C$2.84 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3461 Canadian dollars)

