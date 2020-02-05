US Markets

Suncor Energy's quarterly loss widens on impairment charge

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT

Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's second-largest oil and gas producer, posted a wider quarterly loss on Wednesday, dented by a significant one-time impairment charge.

(Adds analyst estimates, more details on results, and outlook) Feb 5 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's second-largest oil and gas producer, posted a wider quarterly loss on Wednesday, dented by a significant one-time impairment charge. Excluding one-off items, the company earned 51 Canadian cents per share, missing average analyst estimates of 63 Canadian cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a loss of C$2.3 billion ($1.73 billion), or C$1.52 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$280 million, or C$0.18 per share, a year earlier. [nL3N27F6RA] The company recorded an after-tax impairment charge of C$2.8 billion on its share of the Fort Hills assets in the Oil Sands segment, due to a decline in forecasted long-term heavy crude oil prices. The board has approved a renewal of share repurchase program of up to C$2 billion starting March 1, Suncor said, adding it has also given its nod for a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per share, representing a rise of 11% compared with the previous quarter. Total upstream production in the quarter stood at 778,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down from 831,000 boepd in the year-ago period, the company said, and maintained its annual production outlook of between 800,000 and 840,000 boepd. [nL4N28C4AO] Suncor's production fell as a result of mandatory curtailments imposed by the Alberta provincial government since last January, intended to ease congestion on export pipelines. ($1 = 1.3282 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Rebekah.Mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +918067493450;)) Keywords: SUNCOR ENERGY RESULTS/URGENT (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular