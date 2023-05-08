Suncor Energy's first-quarter profit beats estimates

May 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by steady demand for energy amid crimped global supplies.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.36 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of C$1.32 per share.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

