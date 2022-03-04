Suncor Energy (SU) Up 5.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Suncor Energy (SU). Shares have added about 5.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Suncor Energy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Suncor Energy Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

Suncor Energy reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 71 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents due to increased costs and operational mishaps.



However, the company’s bottom line turned around from a loss of 7 cents in the year-ago period on the back of a considerable gain in realizations and increased refined product sales.



Quarterly operating revenues of $8.9 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and increased approximately 75% year over year.



With the commodity price environment remaining favorable, Suncor anticipates significant free cash flow in 2022, which will be divided on a 50-50 basis between debt reduction and repurchases.

Segment Performance

Upstream: Suncor’s total upstream production decreased 3.4% year over year to 743,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). The primary reason for this decline is lower output from the company’s exploration and production assets (consisting of international, offshore and natural gas), which slipped to 77,400 boe/d from 97,700 boe/d a year ago.



However, significantly higher crude price realizations meant that Suncor’s upstream segment recorded adjusted operating earnings of C$1.1 billion compared with a loss of C$86 million in the prior-year quarter.



Operating costs per barrel increased to C$28.10 in the quarter under review from C$26.50 in the corresponding period of 2020. Upgrader utilization increased to 96% from 95% in the comparable quarter of last year.



Bitumen production dropped from 157,200 boe/d to 150,900 boe/d but came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 101 boe/d.



Oil sands volumes edged up to 515,000 boe/d from 514,300 boe/d a year ago and easily topped the consensus mark of 329 boe/d.



During the quarter, output from Syncrude operations fell to 191,600 barrels per day (bpd) from 207,400 bpd a year earlier. The company said the decrease in production was due to unplanned maintenance.



Meanwhile, Fort Hills reported average Q4 volumes of 55,500 bpd, lower than 62,400 bpd registered in the fourth quarter of 2020 – again due to the annual maintenance program.



Downstream: Adjusted operating earnings from the downstream unit rose to C$437 million from the year-ago figure of C$280 million, attributable to expanded margins and strong refined product sales. Suncor Energy recorded impressive refined product sales in the quarter under consideration, which increased to 550,100 bpd from the prior-year Q4 figure of 508,800 bpd.



Crude throughput came in at 447,000 bpd in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 438,000 bpd in the year-ago period. Moreover, refinery utilization was 96% compared to 95% a year ago.

Financial Position

Total expenses in the reported quarter climbed to C$9.1 billion from C$7 billion in the year-earlier period. This uptick was mainly caused by higher costs related to the purchases of crude oil and products as well as a rise in operating, selling and general costs.



Suncor reported fourth-quarter cash flow from operating activities of C$2.6 billion in the fourth quarter, surging from the prior-year’s C$814 million. The company incurred a capital expenditure worth C$1.1 billion in the quarter under discussion.



As of Dec 31, 2021, Suncor Energy had cash and cash equivalents worth C$2.2 billion and carried a total long-term debt of C$14 billion. Its total debt to total capital was 27.6%.



During the full year 2021, the company distributed $1.6 billion of dividends and paid out C$2.3 billion in the form of share repurchases.

Guidance

Suncor has released guidance for production of 750,000-790,000 boe/d in 2022 and refined product sales of 550,000-580,000 bpd.



The company’s Fort Hills full-year production guidance stands in the range of 85,000-100,000 bpd, while for Syncrude it’s 175,000-190,000 bpd. The company expects cash operating costs in its oil sands operations between C$25 and C$28 per barrel.



Finally, Suncor expects capital spending of around C$4.7 billion this year, including C$3.7 billion for upstream activities and C$775 million for downstream.



How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Estimates review followed an upward path over the past two months.

VGM Scores

Currently, Suncor Energy has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Suncor Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.