Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed the most recent trading day at $32.32, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 13.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.22 billion, down 22.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.03 per share and revenue of $33.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -37.23% and -26.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Suncor Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Suncor Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.1 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.06.

We can also see that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

