Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $31.51, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 6.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 8.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.28 billion, down 22.23% from the year-ago period.

SU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.03 per share and revenue of $33.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.23% and -25.73%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.79% lower. Suncor Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.37.

We can also see that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

