Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $29.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 0.8% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $1.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.71 billion, up 9.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.7% lower. Suncor Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Suncor Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.45, which means Suncor Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

