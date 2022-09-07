Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $30.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.9% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 2.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.29% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suncor Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $1.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 201.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.95 billion, up 22.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.61 per share and revenue of $42.4 billion, which would represent changes of +224.02% and +35.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.06% higher. Suncor Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Suncor Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.78.

We can also see that SU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.